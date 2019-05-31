Home

Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Entombment
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Allegheny County Memorial Park
1600 Duncan Ave.
Allison Park, PA
Age 78, of Columbus, OH formerly of Pittsburgh, PA died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1941 in Pittsburgh to the late Hugh and Lorraine (Stier) Dolan. Butch was a retired meat cutter with Giant Eagle. A simple man, he was a fan of wrestling. Survived by son, Jeffrey Dolan; two grandchildren, Chad Joseph Dolan and Kelsea Marie (Dolan) Beehner; along with two great-grandchildren; care provider and sister-in-law, Betty Dolan of Ohio;  a sister, Barbara Dolan of Ohio and half-sisters, Donna Dolan and Terrie Trainor of  Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Gloria Jean in 2013 and half-brother, Robert Dolan in 2018. Entombment services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Allegheny County Memorial Park, 1600 Duncan Ave.,  Allison Park, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Arrangements entrusted to SNYDER-RODMAN FUNERAL CENTER, Delaware, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
