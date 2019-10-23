|
LAUTH, JR. BERNARD E.
Bernard E. Lauth Jr., age 85, of Harmony, formerly of Ross Twp., passed away with his wife by his side on Monday, October 21, 2019 while under the care of The Grove at Harmony. Born March 31, 1934 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Bernard E. Lauth Sr. and Margaret Huber Lauth, and the brother of the late Margaret "Margie" Hoffman and Marion Cooper. Bernie proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was the Technical Director at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh from 1971 until his retirement, then continued to work for I.A.T.S.E. Local # 3. Bernie was proud to be descended from the original founder of J & L Steel, originally Jones & Lauth. Throughout his career, he has touched the lives of many actors, musicians, and artists throughout the community. Bernie will be remembered as an honest and loving man with a great sense of humor. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley Ewen Lauth, whom he married on October 17, 1958; his daughter, Debbie Sue Lauth Croyle of Seven Fields; his son, Richard "Dickey" Collins Lauth of Ross Twp.; his grandchildren, Lauren Brinn (Jacob) Wurman of Ft. Worth, TX, Brandon Elliott Croyle of Seven Fields, and Kimberly Collins Croyle (Abby Slater Croyle) of Cranberry Twp.; his great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Cooper Wurman; his cousin, Gretchen (Jim) Moran; his brother-in-law, Bernie Hoffman, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received for Visitation on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 12 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service and Full Military Honors immediately following at 8 P.M., at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, with Pastor Reid Moon as Celebrant. Bernie will be laid to rest privately by his family at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in support of Bernie's son, Richard "Dickey", to Achieva, 711 Bingham St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203-1007. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Bernie's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
