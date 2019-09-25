|
|
McKINNEY BERNARD E. "BERNIE"
Age 80, of West Mifflin, formerly of Munhall, on September 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara K. (Kascak) McKinney; brother of Kathleen (Edward) Ulevich of West Virginia and Rosemary (Robert) Tucker of West Virginia; also nieces and nephews. Son of the late Paul and Hilda (Gottschling) McKinney. Bernie was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe R.C. Church, U.S. Air Force veteran, he started the Percyville American Legion baseball in Percyville, VA, member of the Dravosburg American Legion for over 52 years, former member of the Elks Lodge #650 and Moose Lodge. Friends received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394 where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Fr. Dan Sweeney. Memorial donations may be made to St. Maximilian Kolbe Church Homestead, PA. 15120. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019