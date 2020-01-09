Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
BERNARD EDWARD "BERNIE" ARNDT


1942 - 2020
ARNDT BERNARD "BERNIE" EDWARD

Age 77, died January 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Luanne and his son, Richie; siblings, Anna Mary Schwan, Joseph Arndt, Paul Arndt, Delores "Dee" Ley, and Walburga "Bridget" Arndt.  He is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation 3-7 p.m., Thursday, JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service 10 a.m., Friday in the funeral home chapel.  Interment in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin.  Those who wish to remember Bernie in a special way are asked to make a donation in his name to or the Marine Corps Veterans Association.  www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
