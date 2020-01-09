|
|
ARNDT BERNARD "BERNIE" EDWARD
Age 77, died January 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Luanne and his son, Richie; siblings, Anna Mary Schwan, Joseph Arndt, Paul Arndt, Delores "Dee" Ley, and Walburga "Bridget" Arndt. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation 3-7 p.m., Thursday, JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service 10 a.m., Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. Those who wish to remember Bernie in a special way are asked to make a donation in his name to or the Marine Corps Veterans Association. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020