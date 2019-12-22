Home

Of Bethel Park, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband for 66 years of Irene (Dawson); loving father of Deborah Diehl (Kris Boyer), Bernice Wilson (the late Mike), Nancy Heisler (Rick) and Sandra Bauer (Curtis); brother of Raymond (Elizabeth) and Donald; also nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Bern was a petty officer 3rd class  in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, Operation and Desert Shield Conflict and retired as a Master Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Bern worked for Bell Telephone and AT & T as a PBX Installer and PNC Bank as a Communications Technician. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the USO, P. O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
