FISHER DR. BERNARD
Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and lifelong Pittsburgh resident, died on Wednesday evening at the age of 101. He was predeceased in 2016 by his beloved wife of 69 years, Shirley Kruman Fisher. He leaves behind his beloved children, Dr. Beth Fisher (Dr. Harvey Himel), Joseph Fisher (Debra), and Louisa Fisher Rudolph (James); his grandchildren, Samuel Himel, Jordan Fisher, Jillian Fisher, Ali Rudolph Kander (Ben), and Jesse Rudolph; his great-grandchildren, Yeshaya Fisher and Elle Shirley Kander; sister-in-law, Harriett Kruman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Edwin Fisher (Carole) as well as brothers-in-law, Julius Kruman and Jack Kruman (Estelle). Contributions in honor of Dr. Bernard Fisher's lifelong dedication to improving the lives of patients with breast and other forms of cancer may be made to the following: 1) University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Bernard Fisher Fund; 2) In addition, a fund has been established in memory of Dr. Bernard Fisher at Conquer Cancer, the foundation of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Those contributions may be directed to the Dr. Bernard Fisher Annual Memorial Lecture at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) via the Conquer Cancer website at Conquer.org/Donate. Alternatively, checks can be made payable to Conquer Cancer and mailed to: Conquer Cancer, P.O. Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289-6076. Services and Interment Private. Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019