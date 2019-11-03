|
MILLER BERNARD H.
Of Bethel Park; age 90; passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019; beloved husband of the late Dolores A. (Eisner) Miller; loving father of Susan (Peter) Mahlstedt, Michael (Diane), Lori Miller-Butcher, Mark (Renee), David (Carol), Joanne Miller-Langford and Christine "Tina" (Dietrich) Reinhardt; brother of the late Mary Ann Stearns; also survived by 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was a Marine Corps Veteran of The Korean War, a member of The Chosin Few and a member of the Post 764. He was a retired letter carrier with the Bethel Park Post Office. A memorial mass will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Church. Donations in his memory can be made to Post 764 Charitable Fund. 460 Valleybrook Rd., McMurray, PA 15317
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019