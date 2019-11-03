Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
Of Bethel Park; age 90; passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019; beloved husband of the late Dolores A. (Eisner) Miller; loving father of Susan (Peter) Mahlstedt, Michael (Diane), Lori Miller-Butcher, Mark (Renee), David (Carol), Joanne Miller-Langford and Christine "Tina" (Dietrich) Reinhardt; brother of the late Mary Ann Stearns; also survived by 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.  He was a Marine Corps Veteran of The Korean War, a member of The Chosin Few and a member of the Post 764.  He was a retired letter carrier with the Bethel Park Post Office.  A memorial mass will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Church. Donations in his memory can be made to Post 764 Charitable Fund. 460 Valleybrook Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); 764.org. " target="_new" rel="nofollow">http://www.764.org. ;Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
