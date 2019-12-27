|
BELAN BERNARD J.
Age 81, of South Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital. Born August 29, 1938, in Whitaker, PA to the late Joseph and Mary (Koren) Belan. Bern was a loving husband to June A. (Kopp) Belan for 55 years; loving father to Kimberly J. Renners (Brady), Tracy L. Gilmartin (Mike), and Joseph B. Belan; and the most devoted "Zedi" to his four grandchildren. He is the beloved brother and brother-in-law to the late Alice and Frank Stecik, Evelyn and the late John Dzvonik, and the late Dorothy and Jack Troha. Bern spent two years serving our country and playing baseball while in the Army. Following his honorable discharge, he joined the Philadelphia Phillies minor league baseball team for five years as a relief pitcher. Bern then worked as a Pressman in the Structural Division of U.S. Steel before his retirement in 1986. He loved playing and coaching baseball, golfing with his friends, and spending quality time with his family and grandkids. Bern was truly a special man who always made things more fun and festive. Family and friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Holly Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, and a Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends that donations be made to the () or the (). Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019