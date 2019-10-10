|
LUCAS BERNARD J.
Age 89, of Duquesne, died October 8, 2019. He is the son of the late Stephen and Bertha (Yocas) Lucas. He is survived by his wife, Veronica Lucas; daughters, Barbara (James) Daniels of Midland, TX and Bonnie (David) Hayford of Jacksonville, FL; son, Brian (Bobbi Kay) Lucas of Horsehoe Bay, TX; stepson, Charles Bodnar; step-daughters, Cheryl (Bob) Harshman, Deborah (Robert) Kahl and Yvonne (Larry) Schultz; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bernadette Werntges and sister, Bernice Perhacs. Bernie was a retired design engineer for US Steel, a member of Christ the Light of the World Parish; Men's Club; church choir; K of C #4210, where he was financial secretary for over 40 years and past Grand Knight. He also served in the US Army Korean Conflict. Friends received Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home, Duquesne, Fri. from 5 to 8. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. at Holy Name Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019