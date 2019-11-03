|
|
MACARA BERNARD J.
Of Monroeville, formerly of North Braddock and North Huntingdon, age 97, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Golmic) Macara for 59 years. Treasured father of Darlene Macara and Audrey (Ray) Yonko, all of Monroeville. Brother of Eleanor Meteny of North Huntingdon and the late John Macara. Bernie was a WW II Army veteran and was awarded three campaign medals. He was a retired employee of Westinghouse, East Pittsburgh plant with 42 years of service. After his Westinghouse career, Bernie became a real estate agent and worked mostly with Choice Homes in North Huntingdon. He was an fervent fan of all Pittsburgh sports and delighted in a game of golf, even scoring a hole-in-one while residing in Florida. Friends are welcome on Monday from 3:30-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Bernie will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237 or www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019