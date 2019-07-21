SHAUGHNESSY, SR. BERNARD "BERNIE" J.

Age 85, of Greentree, PA passed away surrounded by family on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born on March 15, 1934, he was the son of the late John and Anna Shaughnessy; loving father to Bernard (Melissa) Shaughnessy, Jr., Joy (David) Purificato, Candice (Craig) Sasser, Melody Shaughnessy and Matthew (Jennifer) Shaughnessy; cherished Pappap to Brendan and Alex Shaughnessy, Paige and Anna Purificato, Brock and Shae Sasser and Parker, Hayden, Amelia and Connor Shaughnessy; loving brother to Bernadette Higgins and Regina Sykes. Bernie is also survived by his previous wife, Mary Ann Shaughnessy. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Elizabeth Roth, Sister Cecilia Shaughnessy S.D.P., Father Sigmund Shaughnessy O.F.M.Cap., Irene Murray, Joesph Shaughnessy, Josephine Laman, Paul Shaughnessy, Pauline Cucinelli, and Father Angelus Shaughnessy O.F.M.Cap. Starting in 1968, Bernie put Jostens School Products on the map in Western Pennsylvania. He built a successful business that is still in his family today. During his 40 years with Jostens, he built many lifelong friendships, such as his dear friend Jim Jackson who he considered a brother from another mother. Bernie loved attending church, traveling and especially spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Phillips Church, 50 W. Crafton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Down Syndrome Center at Children's Hospital. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.