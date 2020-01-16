|
Bernard J. Wienand Jr., age 73, of Newnan, GA passed away, January 12, 2020 after a short illness. He was born October 9, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA. Bernie served in the US Navy aboard the nuclear submarine, USS Permit. In 2006, he retired as VP of Operations from Foley Products in Newnan, GA. Survivors include his wife, Allison Wienand; sons, Bernard J. Wienand III of Savannah, GA and John H Wienand of Nashville, TN; and grandson, Ben Karner of Savannah, GA. He is also survived by a brother, Michael P Wienand and his wife, Gail of Slippery Rock, PA; sister, Faith A Frazier and her husband, Rick of Easton, PA; and a niece and several nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The 1101 Northchase Parkway Suite 1 Marietta, GA 30067 www.heart.org MCKOON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 38 Jackson St. Newnan, GA 30263 (770) 253-4580.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020