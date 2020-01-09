|
LENNARTZ, SR. BERNARD
Age 88, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, of Spring Hill. Beloved husband of 67 years to Dolores (McCarthy) Lennartz. Loving father of Bernet (Jack) Schanbacher, and the Late Bernard, Jr., and Brian Lennartz. Pap of Michele, John, Jr., and Jason Schanbacher. G-Pap of Nathan (Na-Na), Leo, Ransom, and Augustus. He is also survived by a granddaughter-in-law, Ariana; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday 2-8 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH). Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Our Savior Parish for Family Masses.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020