Bernard Lewis "Lew" Hite of St. Paul, MN and Pittsburgh, PA passed away on February 25th at the age of 81. He was predeceased by his parents, Elwood and Catherine Hite; and brothers Fred, Philip; and sister, Ellen Henry. He is survived by loving brothers, John (Elaine), Richard (Barb), Dave (Eileen); and many nieces and nephews. Lew had a deep appreciation for literature and film and was a master crossword puzzle enthusiast. Lew loved his parents, his brothers and sister, and his friends from San Francisco and Pittsburgh. At his request he will be laid to rest next to his mother in Pittsburgh where a mass will be scheduled in his honor at a later date. Special thanks to all the staff who cared for Lew in The Norway Neighborhood at the Lyngblomsten Care Center and to his niece, Kathy Berlin, for her loving care of "Uncle Lew".