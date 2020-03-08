SILVERBLATT BERNARD LOUIS

Bernard "Barney" Louis Silverblatt, 96, of Peabody, MA, passed away on February 29, 2020, in Peabody, MA. Barney was born on May 19, 1923, in Ambridge, PA. In 1940, while studying at Carnegie Institute of Technology, he joined the ROTC and in 1942 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He proudly served as a B-24 pilot in World War II based in England. After the war, Barney graduated from Carnegie Tech with a master's degree, and ultimately joined Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA where he had a successful career spanning 27 years designing nuclear power plants resulting in multiple awards and patents. Barney is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rhoda (Unger) of Peabody, MA; daughters, Carrie Silverblatt Penman (Jon Roseman) of Bedford, MA, Jane Silverblatt (Robert Platt) of Chagrin Falls, OH; grandchildren, Rachel McCaughan, Samuel McCaughan, Benjamin McCaughan, Ana Penman-Aguilar (Alfredo), Robert Penman, Jill Penman Myers (Andrew), Samuel Roseman, Carly Platt, and Katie Platt; great-grandchildren, Philip, Elliot and Nora Myers. Barney is also survived by a niece and four nephews. Arrangements are in the care of BEDFORD FUNERAL HOME, Bedford, MA. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery near Pittsburgh, PA.