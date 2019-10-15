|
|
CROMER BERNARD M.
Of Monroeville, age 78, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Pat (Leech) Cromer for 55 years; loving brother of Donald (Charlene) Cromer and Elaine (fiancé, Tom) Cromer. Preceded in death by siblings, James Cromer, Georganne Davis, and Richard Cromer; brother-in-law of Nancy (late Jim) O'Connell, Peggy (late Gordon) Hudak, Regina (Joe) Curran, Corrine (late Paul) Estok, Bernie (Anita) Leech, and Mike (Nancy) Leech; also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bernie served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years. He was a social member of the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Co. #3, the American Legion Post #945, the A.O.H. #17 in Monroeville, and the National Rifle Association. Bernie was a caring soul and will be dearly missed by all his family. Friends welcome Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. Bernie will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019