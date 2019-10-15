Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD CROMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD M. CROMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD M. CROMER Obituary
CROMER BERNARD M.

Of Monroeville, age 78, on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Pat (Leech) Cromer for 55 years; loving brother of Donald (Charlene) Cromer and Elaine (fiancé, Tom) Cromer. Preceded in death by siblings, James Cromer, Georganne Davis, and Richard Cromer; brother-in-law of Nancy (late Jim) O'Connell, Peggy (late Gordon) Hudak, Regina (Joe) Curran, Corrine (late Paul) Estok, Bernie (Anita) Leech, and Mike (Nancy) Leech; also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bernie served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years. He was a social member of the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Co. #3, the American Legion Post #945, the A.O.H. #17 in Monroeville, and the National Rifle Association. Bernie was a caring soul and will be dearly missed by all his family. Friends welcome Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. Bernie will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now