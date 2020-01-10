|
NEAMAN BERNARD
On January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna Neaman; brother of the late Louis Neaman and Rhoda Bornstein; loving father of Ilene (Bruce Jacobs) Morristown, New Jersey; grandfather of Lauren (Adam) Lazer, Julie (Ari) Selman, Sam, and Erica Jacobs; great-grandfather of Benjamin, Hannah, Noah, and Joshua. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Sunday at Torath Chaim Cemetery, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. Contributions may be made to the Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to the RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020