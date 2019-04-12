Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
BERNARD P. O'LEARY

BERNARD P. O'LEARY Obituary
O'LEARY BERNARD P.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, age 90, of Wilkinsburg. Loving father of Lorraine Dahar (Richard), Christopher O'Leary, Maureen Smith, Marilyn O'Shea (Thomas), Diane Fehl (Richard), Brian O'Leary, and Marie Bordogna; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Corrine M. O'Leary. Bernie was a US Army Veteran and worked as a masonry pointer. He was an avid antique collector and talented stained glass artist who created over 30 Tiffany-style lampshades throughout his life. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Sunday 1-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church, 718 Franklin Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221, on Monday at 10 a.m. Entombment in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Bernie's memory may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
