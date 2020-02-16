|
HUGHES, JR. BERNARD R. "BERNIE"
Of Butler, formerly of Shadyside on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, age 80. Beloved father of Bernard R. Hughes, III (Kathy), Jeffrey (Lynn), John (Tara) and Daniel; grandfather of Meghan, Gwendolyn Kull (Dylan), Alannah, John, Casey and Caitlyn; great-grandfather Rowan Lyle Kull; husband of Elizabeth "Kerry" (Doyle) Hughes; former husband of Patricia (Oyler) Prince; son of the late Bernard R. Hughes, Sr. and Mary Virginia (Conley) Hughes; brother of Nancy Hughes Solomon (the late William), Richard (Carolyn) and the late Virginia Hughes; uncle of Gabrielle Hughes, Rachel Hughes-Doichev, MD, and Paul and William Solomon; great-uncle Maya and Nora Doichev, and Kyle and Alexis Solomon; also survived by many cousins. Bernie served two years in the USCG aboard the buoy tender USCGC Conifer. He had an exciting career as a patrolman with the Pittsburgh Police. He was a cop who would always "run toward the gunfire". In retirement he moved to rural Butler County and was very active in his church, receiving the Manifesting the Kingdom award from Bishop David Zubik. He also became a Benedictine Oblate out of St. Vincent's in Latrobe. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Cathedral at 10 a.m. Burial to follow with Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020