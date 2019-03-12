Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Marino’s Bar & Grill
29701 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD MARINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD R. MARINO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BERNARD R. MARINO Obituary
MARINO BERNARD R.

Of Mentor, Ohio on February 25, 2019 is free from a lengthy illness that he fought in the same manner he lived his life; with courage, a biting stubbornness, determination, and an unbreakable spirit and resilience. Bernie was the first born son of Mary and the late Raymond Marino of Pittsburgh, PA where Bernie was born and raised. He was a fiercely devoted and dedicated father as well as a doting grandfather. Bernie worked tirelessly his entire life to see his dream of his own restaurant realized and accomplished his dream by opening Marino's Bar and Restaurant with his sons. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Marino and is survived by his treasured mother, Mary of Pittsburgh, PA; Robin Fritts, his greatest advocate and the love of his life who has stood by his side through every twist and turn; his loving sons, Remo and Christopher whom were his proudest accomplishment and truly his best friends, and his beloved grandson, Dominic who was his world. Also survived by his brother, Raymond (Diane) Marino; and sister, Cynthia (Peter) Citriniti; and his adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and an endless list of friends, all whom he cherished deeply. A Memorial Mass for Bernie will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Philip Catholic Church, 50 West Crafton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Arrangements by ORLANDO-DONSANTE-PREVITE FUNERAL HOME of Wickliffe, OH (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit:


orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now