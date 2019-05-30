Home

Age 92, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, of Carrick, formerly of Somerset County. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Kovac) O'Connor; loving father of Timothy (Diane) O'Connor, Kenneth (Janet) O'Connor, and Kathy (Jeff) Laslow; grandfather of Rebekah, Nathan, Justin, Carol, Sean, TJ, Kevin, and Luke; great-grandfather of Rayna and Angela; son of the late James and Willa O'Connor; brother of the late James R. and Robert P. O'Connor; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Bernie was a 1945 graduate of Conemaugh Twp. Area High School and a 1951 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He was Honorably Discharged from the United States Air Force. Bernie was the longtime office manager of P.E.I. and worked for many years at the University of Pittsburgh. Visitation at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Rd. on Friday, from 2-9 p.m. Blessing Service on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in O'Connor Cemetery, in Forwardstown, PA. BoronFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
