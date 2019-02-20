KRIGER BERNARD "BOPE" ROBERT

Age 85, of Robinson Twp. passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Devoted husband and best friend of 64 years to his wife, Lorraine "Lolly" Kriger; proud father of two sons, David Kriger and recently deceased Bernie (Linda) Kriger; loving grandfather of Nikki (Geoff) Metts, Melissa (James) Dixon, Holly (Mike) Fisher, Laura (Brandon) Kriger, and David "Butchy" Kriger; adoring great-grandfather of eight; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bope was a Korean War Army Veteran. He was a legendary ballplayer including basketball, soccer, baseball, football, and golf. He was a true sports affcianado and a great storyteller. Family and friends welcome on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.