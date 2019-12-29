Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
BERNARD S. "BARNEY" SILVERMAN

SILVERMAN BERNARD S. "BARNEY"

Unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019, age 78. Beloved husband of 47 years to Claudette Silverman; loving father of Corrie Garnett (Effrum), Megan Sigal (Justin), Abbie Whittingham (Stephen) and Seth Silverman (Annina); adoring grandfather of Quintin, Luke, Zoie, Cooper, Sadie, Jax, Cameron, Leo, Alivia and the late Annie; brother of the late Renee Stettner; uncle of Hal Martin.  Family was everything to Barney and he loved so big. Barney had a special charm and was never without a smile. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, wit and above all else, his huge heart. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to pittsburghfoundation.org/anniewhittingham Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
