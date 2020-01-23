Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Avenue
Carnegie, PA
View Map
Age 87, of Collier Twp., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Husband of Rose Marie (Golinski) Schultz. Father of Bernard Schultz, Jr., Shannon Hillen and Sheila Samarco. Stepfather of Daniel Walls, Sharon Yurchak and the late Douglas Walls. Eight grandchildren. Five great-grandchildren. Brother of the late John Schultz, Jr. and Rosemary Donnelly. No Visitation. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 25th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue Carnegie at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. 


www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
