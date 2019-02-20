|
STEPHAN BERNARD W.
Age 90 of Millvale, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to the late Margaret A. (Madden) Stephan; loving father of Janet Interthal and the late Betty A. Meyers; grandfather of James J. Windisch, Raymond Interthal and Jeannie (Chris) Ehrenberger; great-grandfather of Heather, Megan and Mark Interthal and Julia, Katie and Zac Ehrenberger; brother of the late George J. Jr. and Robert C. Stephan. Friends received Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., in the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 512 Grant Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m., in the Holy Spirit Church. Condolences may be offered at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019