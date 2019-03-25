WEISS BERNARD "BERNIE"

On Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband for over 50 years of Judy Weiss; loving father of Bretton (Shani) Weiss of Demarest, NJ and Todd (Laurie) Weiss of Atlanta, GA; brother of Frances (Harvey) Merenstein of Cooper City, FL and the late Melvin Weiss; brother-in-law of Kevin (Shawna) Householder of Pittsburgh and Ellen (Darin) King of Ellwood City; cherished "Papa B" to Ryan, Cody, Dani, Hailey and Joshua Weiss; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bernie has been the CEO and President of Sonitrol Security since 1975. He also served as President for two years of the Sonitrol Achievers, an elite group of the top 20 Sonitrol dealers in the country. Bernie was a member of the Squirrel Hill Kiwanis, he was past president of Community Day School (CDS) and was instrumental in the merger of CDS with the Solomon Schechter Day School. He was an avid golfer and planner, planning many golf outings and trips with his golf buddies. Bernie loved traveling with his treasured wife, Judy, and their dear friends from Florida, Mel and Hillary Feinberg. A devoted family man, Bernie adored his grandchildren and his wife Judy, whom he thanks deeply for all the care she has given him. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Visitation one and one half hours prior to services (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.). Interment Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernie's memory may be made to Community Day School, 6424 Forward Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

