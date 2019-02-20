Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juan Diego Parish in St. John Cantius Church
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARDINE BALCER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARDINE C. (KONCEWICZ) BALCER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BERNARDINE C. (KONCEWICZ) BALCER Obituary
BALCER BERNARDINE C. (KONCEWICZ)

On February 18, 2019, age 82, of Sharpsburg. Beloved wife of the late Stanley M. Balcer, Jr.; loving mother of Michael (Aliza) Balcer, Cindy (John) Jablonski, and Brian (Aleta) Balcer; grandmother of Jennifer Jablonski and Taylor Balcer; sister of the late Oliva Troficanto and Gertrude Gelik; survived by her nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. John Cantius Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.