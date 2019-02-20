|
|
BALCER BERNARDINE C. (KONCEWICZ)
On February 18, 2019, age 82, of Sharpsburg. Beloved wife of the late Stanley M. Balcer, Jr.; loving mother of Michael (Aliza) Balcer, Cindy (John) Jablonski, and Brian (Aleta) Balcer; grandmother of Jennifer Jablonski and Taylor Balcer; sister of the late Oliva Troficanto and Gertrude Gelik; survived by her nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at St. Juan Diego Parish in St. John Cantius Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019