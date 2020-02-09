|
FAULL BERNICE E. (WRIGHT)
Age 101, of Sheraden, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved wife for 23 years of the late Stephen P. Faull; sister of the late Ruth G. Bailey and Claude D. Bailey; aunt of C. Dale Bailey and Marleen Hoffmann. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Bakerstown, PA. Bernice enjoyed traveling and spending time with her dog, Bootsie. In lieu of flowers, family asks donations to St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
