Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNICE FAULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNICE E. (WRIGHT) FAULL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNICE E. (WRIGHT) FAULL Obituary
FAULL BERNICE E. (WRIGHT)

Age 101, of Sheraden, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved wife for 23 years of the late Stephen P. Faull; sister of the late Ruth G. Bailey and Claude D. Bailey; aunt of C. Dale Bailey and Marleen Hoffmann. Services and interment will be private.  Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Bakerstown, PA. Bernice enjoyed traveling and spending time with her dog, Bootsie. In lieu of flowers, family asks donations to St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now