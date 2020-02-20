|
GORMAN BERNICE E. (SHORTS)
Age 85, of Bethel Park, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Thomas C. Gorman; loving mother of Tammy (John Richtman) Gorman, Donna (Bennett Frech) Gorman, and Thomas (Alicia) Gorman, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Tara (Tommy) Kopec, Kelton McCowan, Drew McCowan, Ethan Frech, Ella Frech, Mia Gorman, and Chloe Gorman; dear sister of Ronnie (Mary Lou) Shorts, Patricia (Roy deceased) Kennedy, and the late Clifford (Marie) Shorts, and Kenny (Lois) Shorts; also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews. Bernice was a graduate of South Hills High School, Class of 1952. She loved working, and retired from Blue Cross/Highmark after 25 years of service. She was an active member of the South Hills High School Alumni Association, where she enjoyed serving with the "Glue Girls". Bernice loved her family, her dear friends, and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. The beach was her happy place, and a gift she and Old Tom shared with all of their special people. She will be remembered for her welcoming home, where comfort could be found at the kitchen counter with a cup of tea, a warm meal, and a patient and loving ear. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724 941-3211, Friday 2-6 p.m. Service and inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: Anna Maria Turtle Watch, 2213 Avenue B, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020