|
|
TARAVELLA BERNICE F.
Bernice "Bea" Taravella, 93, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away on October 19, 2019. Born February 19, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Stella (Harper) Herrly, Jr. Bea was a jewelry clerk at Joseph Horne's Department Store for 25 years. She is survived by her son, Charles Kleber and wife, Debra (Finn) of Dover, PA; granddaughter, Nicole (Kleber) Werner and husband, William of Mechanicsburg, PA; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Colin and Riley; sister, Stella Laughlin; and many nieces and nephews. Bea was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vincent Taravella; and sisters, Margaret Purcell and Delores "Lorie" Poelcher. Family and friends may call on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Township. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church, followed by Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. www.mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019