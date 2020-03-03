|
HERRMANN BERNICE K.
Age 83, of Carnegie, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, she passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side as she danced into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus, after a brief but hard fought battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents, Charles P. Herrmann and Bernice Sloan-Herrmann; her aunt, Genevive Sloan, all of Carnegie; uncles and aunts, George T. and Esther Binder Sloan of Washington, PA, H.S. and Isabelle Sloan of Dormont, and the Dr. Rev. Edwin and Frances Sloan of Phoenix. Also, predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Paul C. Herrmann and Marilyn DeVerna-Herrmann as well as a nephew, Dwight DeVerna Herrmann, all of Crafton. Survived by her nephew, Charles P. "Chip" Herrmann (Michale) and niece, Heidi Herrmann Lysaght (late James Lysaght). Also survived by her great-nieces, Julia Herrmann of Arlington Heights, IL and Bridget Herrmann of Chicago, as well as great-great-nephews, Jack and Max Foster and great-great-niece, Emma Foster, all of Arlington Heights, IL; as well as her cousins, Mary Francis Johnsen of Phoenix and Margie Wise of Denver; and Bernice's best friend, "Beth." Bernice was a graduate of Carnegie High School - '54 and Muskingum College - '58. She also took graduate classes at Carnegie Tech (CMU) and Chatham College. Her entire career was devoted as a dietician at Montefiore Hospital. She was a member of Carnegie Presbyterian Church and South Hills Chorale Singers. In addition, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 409, and the Professional College Women's Club of Carnegie. Bernice was a huge fan of "General Hospital" and every year traveled to LA for their week long convention. In fact, she was rarely home, always traveling somewhere, but family was always first for her. Birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays, any excuse to get everyone together. The more people that were present the happier she was. She spent her days at home making sure anyone and everyone that she knew was okay by regular phone calls, letters, and cards. Bernice had a deep and personal relationship with her Master, Jesus Christ. While sitting and chatting with her, within minutes you knew that there was something different and special about her; you wanted what she had. In Bernice's family, there are no "goodbyes," only "see you soon." Visitation Tuesday, 3-8 p.m. at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. at Carnegie Presbyterian Church, 219 Ewing Rd., (Collier Twp.), Carnegie. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. www.henneybradwellnirella.com.