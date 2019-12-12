Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
Age 95, of Ross Township formerly of Brighton Heights, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Bolsinger; mother of Paul (Judy) Bolsinger, Kevin (Christi) Bolsinger, and Donna (Chuck) Harper; grandmother of Brian, Opal, Rebecca, and Matthew; great-grandmother of Vanessa, Liam and Logan; sister of Lois Leahy, Joseph Froehlich, Lucille Roos, Kenneth Froehlich, Sr. Marilyn Froehlich, William Froehlich, Lawrence Froehlich, and the late Dolores Schmidt. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Interment at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. Bernice was a longtime member of Daughters of Erin and Catholic Daughters of American. She would frequently volunteer at Kane Hospital. Bernice was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis Xavier. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
