GOURLEY BERNICE M. (McIIWAIN)

Age 81, of Mt. Lebanon. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of nearly sixty years of Clarence Gourley, Jr. and mother of Jane Marshall (Jeff) and Kate Mayberry (David). She was the much loved Mimi to Ellie, Colin, Leah, Anna and Bobby and sister to Nancy Stevens (Donald) and Tom McIlwain (Mary Anne). She is survived by many nieces, nephews, sister and brothers-in-law and many devoted friends. A daughter, Ann; nephew, Patrick; sister, Avis; brother, John; and her parents, Annabel and Robert preceded her in death. Bernice was an elementary school teacher in several Western Pennsylvania school districts. She received her Bachelors and Masters in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Bernice enjoyed many seasonal outdoor activities with curiosity and a sense of adventure. She loved to travel, was an avid tennis player, biker, hiker and nature lover. Her fearless spirit inspired many to live life to the fullest. There will be no visitations. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bernice's life will be held at the Mt. Lebanon United Lutheran Church, 975 Washington Road on Friday, May 24th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in Bernice's name. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com