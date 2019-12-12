|
|
SCISCIANI BERNICE M. (SELL)
Age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, with her family by her side. Survivors include her sons, Phillip (Edrie), William (Betsy), and John (Niccolle) Scisciani; her grandchildren, Nikki (Scott) Hatfield, Austin (Dakota), Justin (Carlie), Ryan, Connor (Bekah), Cole, Brooke, John, and Jenna Scisciani; and her great-grandchildren, Rylan, Georgia, and John Kelly Hatfield, and Roman Scisciani. Bernice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard R. Scisciani; her son, Richard R. Scisciani, Jr.; her father and mother, Frank and Bertha Sell; and her brothers, Chuck and Harry Sell. Bernice was born in Presto on July 27, 1936, and spent all of her married life in Carnegie. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. www.henneybradwellnirella.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019