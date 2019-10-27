|
|
SUHOZA BERNICE MARIE
Of Munhall, on October 25, 2019, age 90. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Toth) Suhoza; sister of Bernard Suchoza, Eleanor Valko and the late Clement Suhoza; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bernice was a switchboard operator for US Steel with over 40 years of service. She was an avid gardener, wonderful neighbor, friend and lover of dogs. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019