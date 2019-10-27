Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
Homestead, PA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
BERNICE MARIE SUHOZA

SUHOZA BERNICE MARIE

Of Munhall, on October 25, 2019, age 90.  Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Toth) Suhoza; sister of Bernard Suchoza, Eleanor Valko and the late Clement Suhoza; also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Bernice was a switchboard operator for US Steel with over 40 years of service.  She was an avid gardener, wonderful neighbor, friend and lover of dogs.  Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.  A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Homestead.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
