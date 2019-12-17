|
WELSCH BERNICE R.
Age 96, of the South Hills, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Welsch, Sr.; cherished mother of Kathleen W. (William) Houser, Robert F. (Luanne) Welsch, Jr., and Dennis (Mary) Welsch; sister of John Bruchwalski, Justina Baron, and the late Anna Mae and Bernard Bruchwalski; grandmother of Robert C. (Annie) Welsch and Juleen (Michael) Welsch Ayres; great-grandmother of Kinsley Welsch, and Zoe Ayres. Bernice lived her entire life in the South Hills of Pittsburgh and she was a loyal, lifelong member of St. Anne Church, Castle Shannon. As a young girl, Bernice loved taking trips to Geneva on the Lake. She would continue to travel there throughout her whole life and pass her love of the lake on to her children and grandchildren. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anne Church on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Interment in St. Anne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anne School. https://www.saintanneschool.org/support
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019