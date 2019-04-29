STEWART BERNICE "BERNIE" (YANOVICH, MARSHALL)

Formally of N. Braddock, age 85, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on April 27, 2019. The daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Pokrzywinski) Yanovich. Bernie was a dedicated wife, mom and grandmother. She loved to cook, play bingo, dance, and do crafts and crossword puzzles. But most of all she loved being with her family and friends. Anyone who knew her was touched by her contagious joy, love and laughter. She will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Bernie was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Yanovich; and brother, Tom Yanovich. Bernie is survived by her husband, Ed Stewart; her children, Charles "Chuckie" Marshall (JoAnn), MaryAnn Skinta (Joseph), Carol Webb (John), Debbie Dobrinich (Mike), and Helen Baker; her 24 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Robert and Ronald Yanovich; as well as nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-8 in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor John Webb officiating. Interment will follow in the All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery, Braddock Hills.

