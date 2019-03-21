KELLY BERTELL ROBERT

Age 84, of Cecil, died peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in his home. He was born July 20, 1934 in Oakdale, son of the late William and Nellie Martin Kelly. Mr. Kelly was a Pvt. 1st class in the US Army. He was a member of White Eagles, and VFW 191 both in Canonsburg, Muse Italian Club, and Westland Sportsmen's Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His happiest times were spent with his grandchildren. Early in his work years he was a Police officer in Oakdale, then worked at Dravo Corp. in Pittsburgh, shipbuilding and retired as a steamfitter foreman at Woodville State Hospital. Surviving are his wife, Pauline Gossett Kelly; a daughter, Kelly (Chris) Marshall of Cecil; grandchildren, Logan and Lylah Marshall of Cecil; two sisters, Patty (Bob) Lewis and Virginia Owens; and a brother, Dick (Marylou) Kelly all of Oakdale; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; three sisters, Eleanor Pettibon, Nancy Harbison, and Ann Hennon; and two brothers, David and Bill Kelly. Friends will be received 5-8 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the COLEMAN - TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road (Rt 50), Cecil, PA where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with Father George DeVille officiating. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.