|
|
LONG BERTHA ELIZABETH
Bertha "Bertie" Elizabeth Long, age 95, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1924 to Joseph John Schwerha II and Susan Agnes (Shestko) Schwerha in Monesson, Pennsylvania. She graduated from West Newton High School. She earned her Associates degree from Allegheny Community College and her Bachelors degree from the University of Pittsburgh. In November of 1947, she married Robert Daniel Long of West Newton. They were perfect life partners and took many trips together during their 52-year marriage. Her life was filled with many unique experiences. She went back to work when her son was three years old at US Steel Research in Monroeville. She worked as a secretary until the 1980s when she retired. She took care of her husband for nearly 20 years until he passed away from Parkinson's disease in 2000. In later years she enjoyed trips to Naples, Florida with her sister, Anna Mae Warrick, brother Dr. Joseph Schwerha, III and sister in-law, Dorothy. She is preceded in death by both of her siblings and a half-sister, Mary Antos. Bertie leaves behind a son, Robert (Shirley Shikany) Long, of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, David (Chelsea Olson) Long, of Seattle, Michael (Anna Olson) Long and Stephanie Long, of Indianapolis, and Stephanie's boyfriend, Shane Cunneff, of Munich, whom Bertie had not yet met, but spoken to many times; her great-grandson, Samuel Edward Long of Seattle and great-granddaughter Naya Estelle Long of Indianapolis. She was anticipating the birth of a second great-grandson in February. Bertie is also survived by sisters in-law Dorothy Schwerha of Venetia and Marianne Carlson of West Newton, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her neighbor, Eileen Palatas kept a loving and watchful eye on Mom for years. She was a great source of comfort to Mom as her health declined. Bertie's friends from her professional life, church, neighbors, card clubs, and bowling were precious to her. She exuded interest in everyone and enjoyed nothing more than a good conversation. Bertie was a devout Catholic her entire life. Many thanks to all who cared for Mom, particularly her physician, Dr. Stasko and the Gateway Hospice team. They became a second family to Mom these last several months. In her final days, Mom was blessed with additional care from the staff at LGAR in Turtle Creek. The family requests that memorials be directed to North American Martyrs Church or East Suburban Meals on Wheels. Friends will be received Friday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church. Interment following in West Newton Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020