PRATT BERTHA GENEVIEVE HINES
Born April 12, 1926 died Sunday, February 9, 2020. Bertha a native of Pittsburgh and the wife of Daniel Pratt, deceased. Their union produced five daughters: Arnetta Spencer, deceased, Dannielle Goodson, Lorraine Pratt, Dolores Chandler and Charlene Pratt. Matriarch of five living generations, having 43 descendants. Bertha was an exceptional bridge player and member of National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club, Inc., Order of the Eastern Stars, The Modern Grand Mothers Club of Pittsburgh, Two Clubs Bridge Club and Lamplighters, Memorial Service: Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1 p.m., HOUSE OF LAW, INC., 9406 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235, 412-241-4943.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020