HOLETS BERTHA
Bertha "Berdie" Holets, 93, passed away peacefully at St. Clair Hospital on October 22, 2019. Born on March 19, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Joseph Dzurec. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard C. Holets in 2010. Berdie worked for the Allegheny Intermediate Unit as a teacher's aide until her retirement 1991. She was a devout Catholic, who faithfully attended Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church. Berdie is survived by her son, David C. Holets, and his spouse Jodi (Zierden) Holets, of Robinson Township; and three grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday October, 30th at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Moon Township. Interment will be held privately.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019