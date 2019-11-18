|
|
KRAWCZYK BERTHA J. (KOCAY)
Of Edgewood, formerly of Crafton Heights, age 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter F. "Carty" Krawczyk; loving mother of Carol J. (John) Vojtko of Edgewood and Walter F. (Lydia) Krawczyk of North Easton, MA; cherished grandmother of 11; and great-grandmother of nine. Preceded in death by her siblings, Joe, Andy, Stella, Nellie, Sophie, Frank, and Eddie. Bertha was proud to say that she was the first member of her family to receive a high school diploma from Stowe High School. She then went on to Business Training College, where she received credits for a Secretarial Course in 1938. Bertha met her soul mate, Carty, at a West View Park dance, prior to him departing for WWII. She loved attending various dances at Kennywood Park. Bertha enjoyed spending time with Carty on Gateway Clipper Cruises and would attend the Seven Springs Polka Festival twice each year. She would volunteer at the West End Senior Center, and was awarded a certificate in 1993 from former Mayor Sophie Masloff for her service. Most of all Bertha was a devout Catholic, who cared dearly for her loving family. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2- 4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Maurice Church. Bertha will be laid to rest in St. Mark's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019