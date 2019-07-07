|
DIXON BERTHA L. (HUFNAGEL)
Age 72, of Pittsburgh, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of John "Jack"; devoted mother of Edward and Robert Dixon (Valerie); dear grandmother of Rebecca; sister of Roberta Casper (William), William Hufnagel (Rose), Bruce Hufnagel (late Diane), and the late Robert, Paul, Ralph and Arlene Hufnagel and Deborah Lentz. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. TUESDAY. www.mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019