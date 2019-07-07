Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for BERTHA DIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERTHA L. (HUFNAGEL) DIXON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERTHA L. (HUFNAGEL) DIXON Obituary
DIXON BERTHA L. (HUFNAGEL)

Age 72, of Pittsburgh, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of John "Jack"; devoted mother of Edward and Robert Dixon (Valerie); dear grandmother of Rebecca; sister of Roberta Casper (William), William Hufnagel (Rose), Bruce Hufnagel (late Diane), and the late Robert, Paul, Ralph and Arlene Hufnagel and Deborah Lentz. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. TUESDAY. www.mcdermottfh.com.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now