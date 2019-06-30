|
|
RANKER BERTHA M. (FINK)
Passed peacefully at her home, on June 25, 2019, at the age of 95. She was a resident of Reserve Twp. Beloved wife of the late Leroy Ranker; loving mother of Cheryl Potts, Donna Lengua and Leroy Ranker, Jr.; also survived by four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was an avid golfer, Church Cantor and Founding Member of the G.T.E.V. D'Lustigen Isartaler Alpine Cultural Group. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday in Holy Spirit Parish at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 724-933-9200. Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019