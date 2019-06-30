Home

More Obituaries for BERTHA RANKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERTHA M. (FINK) RANKER

BERTHA M. (FINK) RANKER Obituary
RANKER BERTHA M. (FINK)

Passed peacefully at her home, on June 25, 2019, at the age of 95. She was a resident of Reserve Twp. Beloved wife of the late Leroy Ranker; loving mother of Cheryl Potts, Donna Lengua and Leroy Ranker, Jr.; also survived by four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was an avid golfer, Church Cantor and Founding Member of the G.T.E.V. D'Lustigen Isartaler Alpine Cultural Group. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday in Holy Spirit Parish at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 724-933-9200.  Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
