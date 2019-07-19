THOMSON BERTHA "BETTY"

At the age of 103, Betty Thomson passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Baptist Home in Mt. Lebanon. She was welcomed by her Savior to her new home in Heaven where she was reunited with her husband Al, who preceded her in death by 17 1/2 years. She is survived by her sons, Bob, Dave and Doug and by her daughter, Margaret, as well as fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Born in Cincinnati, Betty lived most of her life in New Jersey where in addition to raising a family, she worked as a legal secretary. She continued in this occupation when she and her husband moved to Washington state in 1980. Later she and Al enjoyed a pleasant retirement. Following Al's passing, she moved to Mt. Lebanon where she spent her remaining years. A Memorial Service will be held for Betty at Beverly Heights Presbyterian Church, 1207 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. A light lunch will be served following the service.