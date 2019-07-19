Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BERTHA THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERTHA "BETTY" THOMSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERTHA "BETTY" THOMSON Obituary
THOMSON BERTHA "BETTY"

At the age of 103, Betty Thomson passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Baptist Home in Mt. Lebanon. She was welcomed by her Savior to her new home in Heaven where she was reunited with her husband Al, who preceded her in death by 17 1/2 years. She is survived by her sons, Bob, Dave and Doug and by her daughter, Margaret, as well as fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Born in Cincinnati, Betty lived most of her life in New Jersey where in addition to raising a family, she worked as a legal secretary. She continued in this occupation when she and her husband moved to Washington state in 1980. Later she and Al enjoyed a pleasant retirement. Following Al's passing, she moved to Mt. Lebanon where she spent her remaining years. A Memorial Service will be held for Betty at Beverly Heights Presbyterian Church, 1207 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. A light lunch will be served following the service. laughlinfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.