HORVAT-STREB BERTHA V.

Of Bellevue, passed peacefully at age 97 to be with the Lord, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Streb; loving mother of Patricia Blasko, David (Trish) Severin, and the late Bertha Clark, Carolyn Smith, and Ronald Horvat; grandmother of Stacy Clark, Daniel Clark, Kelly (Erik) Uhring, Kym (Steve) Campbell, Bill Smith, and the late Michael, Stephen, Timothy, and Christopher Clark; great-grandmother of Teil Uhring, Blaze Campbell, Gage Smith, and Grace Clark. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and the love she gave to all. Rest in Peace. "You are loved." Friends received 10 a.m. - 12 noon Tuesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held following Visitation at 12 noon.