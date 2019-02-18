Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
BERTHA V. HORVAT-STREB

BERTHA V. HORVAT-STREB Obituary
HORVAT-STREB BERTHA V.

Of Bellevue, passed peacefully at age 97 to be with the Lord, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Streb; loving mother of Patricia Blasko, David (Trish) Severin, and the late Bertha Clark, Carolyn Smith, and Ronald Horvat; grandmother of Stacy Clark, Daniel Clark, Kelly (Erik) Uhring, Kym (Steve) Campbell, Bill Smith, and the late Michael, Stephen, Timothy, and Christopher Clark; great-grandmother of Teil Uhring, Blaze Campbell, Gage Smith, and Grace Clark. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and the love she gave to all. Rest in Peace. "You are loved." Friends received 10 a.m. - 12 noon Tuesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held following Visitation at 12 noon.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
