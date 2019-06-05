Home

BERYL L. (CONNELL) MARSHALL

BERYL L. (CONNELL) MARSHALL Obituary
MARSHALL BERYL L. (CONNELL)

Age 93, of Alachua, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. Wife of the late John M. Marshall; mother of Carol (Patrick) Cannon, Sandra (Jeff) Parker, Patricia (the late Robert) Matysek, and the late Gail Marshall; grandmother of Brady (Bill Price) Plance, Kendall Harmening, and Christy (Todd) Wink; great-grandmother of four; and great-great-grandmother of two. Visitation on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. Funeral service to be held in the Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8. Burial to remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 or the , . www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
