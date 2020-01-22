|
MALICK BETH ANN (CARR)
Of Brighton Heights, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved Wife of John P. Malick; mother of Ryan, Zackary and Brandon Malick; grandmother of Sophia, Savanna, Addisyn, Charlee Mae Malick; daughter of Robert R. and Dorothy Ann Carr; sister of Kim Carr and Melissa (Randy) Derkach. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Blessing Service will be held Friday 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020