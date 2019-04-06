BROKENBEK BETH ANNE

Age 41, of Marshall Twp., passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Sarah Showalter; loving sister of Jason Brokenbek and aunt of Cameron; cherished granddaughter of Margaret and the late Vincent Showalter; and dear niece of Susan (John Kudlik), Peggy (Rick Malady) and Mary Beth (Howard Hubert). She is also survived by six younger cousins, many relatives and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saints John & Paul Church, Wexford. Beth Anne was a 1999 graduate of Gannon University. She was kind and generous, smart and witty, light hearted and exquisitely beautiful. She sustained horrific injuries from an auto accident 19 years ago. After a lengthy battle to manage her chronic pain, she lost her struggle. Amidst our profound sorrow, our faith reminds us that pain is redemptive. Therefore, we are consoled that by virtue of her intense suffering, Beth Anne is finally at peace in the healing presence of God. Please make memorial contributions payable to Key Bank, 270 Market Lane, Wexford, PA 15090. Reference acct. # 382923001962. The family will direct contributions to local substance abuse recovery initiatives. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.